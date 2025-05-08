Ford And Lincoln Recall Over 310,000 Vehicles For Faulty Brakes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Ford Motor Company are conducting a massive safety recall involving certain Blue Oval-badged and Lincoln vehicles that have an issue with their brakes.

An attached document that the automotive safety watchdog recently released reveals that the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module could enter a faulted state during driving. It can happen when the driver utilizes an ADAS feature and can lead to the loss of brake boost until the module completes a sleep cycle when the engine is off. A loss of brake boost will lead to increase in stopping distance, which inevitably increases the risk of a crash.