Ford And Mazda Tell 450,000 Drivers To Park Their Vehicles Over Safety Concerns

Ford Motor Co. and Mazda North American Operations Tuesday issued "Do Not Drive" advisories for owners of certain vehicles who have not yet had their cars fixed after several Takata-airbag recalls.

The two automakers are urging customers of recalled vehicles equipped with non-desiccated Takata air bags to stop driving the cars immediately and get their faulty airbags repaired or replaced, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced," the NHTSA said.