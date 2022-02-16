Ford And State Farm Introduce Usage Based Insurance

Ford today announced that it will introduce Drive Safe & Save, a usage-based insurance product for Ford and Lincoln vehicle owners with eligible connected vehicles. The insurance will first be introduced in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon.

The automaker is partnering with State Farm to start introducing policies in those states as of February 27, 2022, with policies to follow in more states, excluding California, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Drive Safe & Save policies will be available on select model year 2020 and later vehicles. These vehicles will share information directly with State Farm, which calculates the owner’s insurance premium based on vehicle usage and mileage.