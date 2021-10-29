Ford And VW CEOs Give Credit To Tesla For Leading The Way On EV Development

As you may have seen, Jim Farley recently quoted a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Ford CEO simply wrote, "Thanks for leading the way ...". Farley's tweet was essentially in response to Musk's original tweet, which was sent about one day earlier. Musk reiterated that Ford and Tesla are the only American automakers that haven't ever gone bankrupt.

Musk again mentioned the "cemetery of automotive startups over the past century," of which Tesla could have easily become a part of (perhaps Ford, too). Musk says the cemetery is "very large," and it's going to get larger.