Ford Announces MASSIVE Price Increases On F-150 Lightning - Weren't We TOLD EVs Would Be Cheaper Than ICE Vehicles?

Ford Motor on Tuesday said it is increasing the starting prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup due to “significant material cost increases and other factors.”

The Detroit automaker said the price increases – between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the model – will not impact customers who have ordered a vehicle and are awaiting delivery. They will affect an undisclosed number of reservation holders who have not yet ordered a truck.

 

The starting prices for the 2023 F-150 Lightning will now range from about $47,000 to $97,000, up from roughly $40,000 to $92,000 for the 2022 model year. Prices exclude taxes and shipping/delivery costs.



