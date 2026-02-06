Ford Announces New Affordable Sedans For Under $40,000 - Isn't That Too Expensive?

New car prices have never been this high in the United States. Last December, the average transaction price hit a record $50,326. For much of 2025, the average MSRP exceeded $50,000, according to a Cox Automotive study. There’s clearly a need for more affordable vehicles, and Ford says it plans to kill two birds with one stone. Not only is the automaker preparing five sub-$40,000 models, but it’s also filling a massive void in its lineup: a car. One of these vehicles, set to launch by the end of the decade, will be something other than the usual truck or SUV. The announcement was made this week in Las Vegas during Ford’s NADA Show meeting, where the company reaffirmed its commitment to more affordable models.



