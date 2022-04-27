Ford Announces Second EV Pickup To Follow F150 Lightning

The livestream of the unveiling of Ford’s F-150 Lightning just wrapped yesterday, and while there was not a ton of new or groundbreaking information on the truck itself, Ford CEO Jim Farley did drop quite the little nugget during his speech: there’s probably an EV Ranger on the way.

“We’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one,” Farley said.

That means there’s already another EV Ford truck in the works.