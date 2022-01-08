Ford Announces The 2023 Maverick Tremor Off-Roader

Following the success of the 2022 Maverick, Ford is expanding its compact truck lineup with the new 2023 Maverick Tremor™ Off-Road Package, one of Ford’s hottest products becoming available as the company again begins taking new customer orders for its lineup of high-demand vehicles. Ford announced its retail order banks will be re-opening for Bronco Sport, Edge, Explorer and Ranger, on Aug. 2, and Maverick and Maverick Tremor will be available for retail order in September. Retail orders for Ford’s hot-selling F-150 and Transit opened a few weeks ago. While customers have been able to buy most of these products off dealer lots, the order banks reopening provides the opportunity for enthusiasts to build their vehicles with the specific content wheels, colors, features and technology – they desire. Built to tackle tough terrain The new Maverick Tremor is an entry-level option for buyers seeking greater off-road capability and bold styling in the same compact package that comfortably fits their daily life in the city while also supporting their outdoor passions.



“Ranger, F-150 and Super Duty customers have embraced the unique off-road capability, technology and appearance updates found across our Tremor family of trucks,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck product marketing and brand manager. “Maverick Tremor delivers on this same promise with new functions and features designed for off-roading – all while keeping the truck’s signature size, affordability, and Built Ford Tough durability and capability.” Maverick Tremor is available for XLT and Lariat series trucks. It is outfitted with functional and capable features while keeping in line with the signature eye-catching style of the Tremor family of Ford trucks. Equipped with a 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine, the compact pickup builds on the FX4 Off-Road Package with an all-wheel-drive system new to Maverick. This advanced system includes a twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature to allow greater off-road capability. It can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel. Five selectable drive modes make it easy for customers to quickly tailor the on-road and off-road capability of Maverick Tremor to pavement, mud, sand or snow, as well as for towing conditions.



Maverick Tremor also comes with exclusive Trail Control™, which operates like cruise control for off-road driving. Customers simply select a set speed, then the truck manages throttle and braking to allow them to focus on steering through challenging conditions like mud or dirt. Unique front and rear springs and shocks aid in improved off-road capability. These new shocks, together with a 1-inch increase in ride height, also contribute to a more assertive stance for the new Maverick Tremor. Off-road capability is further bolstered by a heavy-duty transmission cooler and upgraded half-shafts. Maverick Tremor does not sacrifice its Built Ford Tough credential for great capability. The compact truck offers a maximum tow rating of 2,000 pounds and payload rating of 1,200 pounds so customers can hook up a trailer of dirt bikes or load up the bed with camping gear and fishing rods.



Designed to stand out The rugged Tremor theme can be found throughout. Maverick Tremor comes with a unique grille finish, plus blacked-out Ford logos, headlamps and taillamps. The two front tow hooks get signature Tremor Orange accents. For an even bolder look, customers can select the available Tremor Appearance Package, which includes a Carbonized Gray-painted roof and mirror caps, as well as black side graphics on the hood and lower body. Unique 17-inch aluminum wheels feature a new Tremor Orange and dark gray anodized finish, while standard all-terrain tires make for improved traction on loose surfaces like sand, gravel and dirt. A new lower front fascia with a more aggressive approach angle and steel skid plates results in improved capability. The bold design carries into the cabin, with Black Onyx seats featuring stitched Tremor logos and signature Tremor Orange accents. The center console, register vents and door pulls are updated to include the new color scheme as well.



The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package costs $2,995 MSRP and Tremor Appearance Package costs $1,495. Both packages are available for ordering in September. Production for the Ford Maverick begins this fall.



