Ford Asks Some Salaried Workers To Work From Home To Avoid Layoff Mayhem Over Next Few Days

Ford Motor Company asked salaried employees in some departments on Monday to work remotely this week so that people being laid off on Tuesday and Wednesday will be notified in private, company spokesman T.R. Reid told The Detroit Free Press. Supervisors informed specific teams throughout the automotive business groups and functions that support them, particularly engineering, that they will have individual meetings over the next day or two to determine employment status, he said. "Functions in different parts of the business had small group meetings, not one large town hall," Reid said. "They were alerted that we'd be making some staffing changes consistent with what we've been talking about for the last two years — and what we'll continue to do going forward. The different priorities and ambitions of the company within the Ford+ plan has implications for the skills you need, the way you employ them and, ultimately, in how you're staffed."



Read Article