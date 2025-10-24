Ford Attempts To Reclaim Green Hell Lap Record With The Mustang GTD

Dirk Muller lapped the 20,832-meter Nordschleife in the Ford Mustang GTD in August 2024 in a blistering 6 minutes and 57 seconds. Fitted with similar tires on the subsequent outing, the most extreme road-legal 'Stang to date improved to 6 minutes and 52 seconds in May 2025. How did Muller shave off 5.5 seconds?
 
As it happens, FoMoCo engineers reworked the car specifically for this. Anti-lock brake system and traction control recalibrations, more torsional rigidity, and slightly chassis tuning need to be mentioned, along with a different mapping for the 5.2-liter Predator V8 and more refined aero wizardry.

The 6:52.072 lap time proved to be a temporary win for Dirk Muller and the folks at Ford, though, because General Motors improved on the Mustang GTD's time in June 2025 with a 6:50.763 for the Corvette ZR1. The hybrid Corvette ZR1X posted a better time, with Drew Cattell pulling off a 6:49.275 lap at the Green Hell.


