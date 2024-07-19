Ford Backs Away From EU EV Strategy - Claims It Was Unrealistic

A day after announcing it would spend billions to build gas-powered trucks at a North American plant once earmarked for electric vehicles, Ford's European division also admitted it would rethink its plans to go all-EV there by the next decade.

Back in 2021, Ford pledged it would have an all-electric lineup of vehicles in Europe by 2030, but that plan has now changed to include more hybrid vehicles which are currently unknown.

“I think customers have voted, and they told us that [the plan] was too ambitious, is what I would say—and I think everyone in the industry has found that out the hard way,” Marin Gjaja, chief operating officer of Ford’s Model E division, told Autocar. “I would also say reality has a way of making you adjust your plans,” he added.