Ford Becomes The First Automaker To Equip Vehicles With Digital License Plates

We have been hearing about digital license plates for years. And even though there are states that allow their use, there is no carmaker actually using them yet. But Ford will be the first to put the digital license plates on cars. Ford has partnered up with Reviver, a tech company that has developed the world's first digital license plates. The deal will add the Reviver RPlate to the aftermarket offerings for the models of the Dearborn-based carmaker. The product will be available in more than 300 Ford dealerships in the states of Arizona, California, and Michigan. Drivers from these states who install such plates on their cars must know that they are legal to drive anywhere in the US. Reviver is working with the authorities from other states to expand the availability of the product.



Read Article