Ford’s quality woes are reaching legendary status as the automaker has announced a staggering 76 recalls this year alone. That’s more than Mercedes, General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and FCA US (Stellantis) combined.

It’s a staggering figure, and now, four new recalls have been added to the ever-growing list. The first is a serious safety issue that involves a sudden loss of brake function, which has sparked a do not drive order.