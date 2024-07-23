Ford Begins Cutting Prices On Mach-E GT Models

Ford has upped pricing for its best-selling electric car, the Mustang Mach-E, just months after slashing prices. Based on a dealer memo, CarsDirect reports that the lineup is more expensive than before. The high-end GT trim now has an MSRP of $54,995, $1,000 more than before. However, not all trims have been affected. The entry-level model (with 250 miles of range) retains its appealing starting price of $39,995. However, those looking for a more usable range figure must opt for the Extended Range (ER) variant, which carries a $1,000 premium over its old pricing. While no one likes to pay more, the Select ER receives standard all-wheel drive and a 91 kWh battery, allowing 300 miles of range.



