Ford Begins Cutting Supplier Battery Orders As Electric Vehicle Market Sours

Ford Motor Co. has initiated a significant change in its electric vehicle (EV) strategy by cutting battery orders from suppliers. This move comes as the company faces substantial losses exceeding $100,000 per EV sold, signaling a challenging period for the automotive giant amidst waning demand for its electric offerings. The decision to reduce battery orders is a strategic response to the financial strain caused by the underperformance of Ford's EV lineup. With losses mounting, the company is reevaluating its approach to the EV market, focusing on reducing costs and optimizing its operational strategy. This shift in strategy is not only a reflection of Ford's internal challenges but also an indication of broader market dynamics, where consumer preferences and economic conditions are in flux. Suppliers in South Korea and China, key players in the global battery supply chain, are grappling with the consequences of Ford's decision. The reduction in orders has left them with unsold inventory, posing potential financial risks and operational challenges. This situation underscores the interconnectedness of the automotive industry and the ripple effect that strategic decisions by major players can have on the broader supply chain. As Ford navigates this challenging period, the company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer preferences will be critical. The success of its revised EV strategy will not only impact its financial performance but also shape its position in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.



