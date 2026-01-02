Ford Begins Raiding High Schools for Mechanics

James Madison High School is offering students hands-on experience through their automotive program, preparing them for potential careers in the field.
"100% this program is setting me up for success," said Kyle Hoang, a student in the program.
Students can earn Automotive Service Excellence certification and use Ford's training curriculum, which allows them to maintain personal accounts that can follow them if they join Ford after graduation. Omar Sevilla, the automotive teacher at James Madison High School, emphasized the importance of practical skills.
Read Article