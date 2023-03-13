Ford Begins Recalling F150 Lightning Trucks After Factory Fire

After an F-150 Lightning was consumed by fire in a holding lot while awaiting a final quality control check, Ford decided to halt production and shipments of the truck. The Blue Oval said the vehicles already delivered to customers or dealers were not affected, but it was wrong. Ford is now recalling 18 F-150 Lightning trucks because they might have been built with the faulty battery cells that caused the February fire. Have you noticed when your flight is delayed or canceled that the airline never tells you from the start what to expect? It begins with a one-hour delay, even when they know there's no other plane to replace the one that caused the mess. And then, they extend the periods just to keep you hooked and only cancel the flight when it's too late, and you run out of options. Well, it's the same with recalls. Ford announced a recall for just 18 F-150 Lightning that may have been built with faulty battery cells that caused a fire in February.



