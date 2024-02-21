Ford Begins Slashing 2023 Mustang Mach-E Prices To Compete With Tesla Model Y

Tesla is doing it, so Ford has to do it in order to stay in the sales race. The Dearborn-based carmaker has offered several discounts over the past few months in order to help the Mustang Mach-E keep up with the Tesla Model Y.

It is a move that makes it eligible for the X-Plan, the discount program that gives employees of Ford Partner Companies & Friends, family, and neighbors special pricing on the carmaker's models.

However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is not on the list of vehicles eligible for federal clean energy tax credits, which will surely cause a slump in sales. The Blue Oval is trying to counteract by slashing the price of its 2023 model year crossover, thus making room for the 2024 models. Furthermore, last month, we reported about thousands of Mach-Es piling up at the dealers.