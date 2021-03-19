Ford Begins Stockpiling F-150 Trucks With No Windshield Wiper Modules

Just two days ago, Honda announced a one-week production shutdown across the United States and Canada, following a similar decision by General Motors from earlier this month. Now, it’s Ford’s turn to deal with the global chip shortage, and, similarly to what GM did with some of its 2021 full-size trucks, the company is producing pickups with missing features. Automotive News reports Ford’s plants in Michigan and Missouri, where the F-150 is manufactured, are assembling the truck without certain electronic modules. These are said to be modules for the basic functions of the vehicle, including “windshield wiper motors and infotainment features.”



