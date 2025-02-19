Ford Blows It Again - Next Gen F-150 Delayed By 2 Years

To say the F-Series is vital to Ford's business would be an understatement. America's best-selling truck for 48 consecutive years had a solid 2024 when shipments grew by 2% to 765,649 units. The Blue Oval doesn't say how many of those were F-150s, but it must've done the heavy lifting versus the Super Duty range. However, the Dearborn automaker might take longer than initially planned to replace the current F-150, which has been around since 2020. According to new reports from Automotive News and The Detroit Free Press, the fifteenth generation has allegedly been pushed back. Ford has apparently told suppliers that the new truck, internally codenamed "P736," won't hit the assembly line in 2027. Instead, the start of production has been delayed by at least a year. According to the new schedule, the next-gen F-150 will enter series production by the middle of 2028.



