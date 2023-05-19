Ford BlueCruise Driver Assistance Subscriptions Skyrocket From $200 Annually To $800

Owners of the Mustang Mach-E who have gotten used to using its Level 2+ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), BlueCruise, are in for a shock when they go to renew it. That’s because the automaker revealed that it is increasing the price of the service to $800 per year. Ford made the announcement on macheforum.com in a thread that was started by a user who noticed the new annual price in an official Ford document intended for customers. It suggested that the price for BlueCruise would be rising to $800 per year, and Ford confirmed that in its comment, adding more context.



