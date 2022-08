Even Ford has been surprised by the success of the Mustang Mach-E. The automaker has even postponed production of the platform-twinned Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs by 18 months in order to crank out more Mach-Es at the Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant. Orders for the 2022 Mach-E closed back in April, but Ford is about to re-open orders for 2023 models. Some changes, small ones for convenience and big ones for pricing, are going to accompany that occasion.



