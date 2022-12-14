Ford Boosts Production Of F-150 Lightning To Meet Overwhelming Demand

Demand is so strong for the Ford F-150 Lightning that the company opted to add a third work crew totaling 250 workers in November to its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, in order to boost output and help meet that demand.



Way back in January, the company reported to have over 200,000 reservations for the electric version of the best-selling truck in America for the past 40-plus years. At the time, the company had planned to manufacture just 15,000 F-150 Lightning pickups in 2022, 55,000 in 2023, and 80,000 in 2024. However, the popularity of the truck has changed that forecast significantly.



