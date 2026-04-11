Ford Brings A 1200 HP Bronco To The 2026 SEMA Show

There are so many cool things happening at the 2026 SEMA Show, like Billie the Pontiac GTO from Ringbrothers (just to give you an example off the top of our minds), that Ford felt compelled to break the norm. Then it sliced it into pieces, burned it, spread the ashes, and blew them away with a wind turbine rather than a simple leaf blower. Yeah, that pretty much sums it up. Anyway, before we even consider talking about Frostwarden, let’s just say that the Blue Oval also had other interesting things to showcase. One of them was a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback “built from heritage” and named Ford Racing R125. That’s because, quite obviously, it’s a Mustang Fastback with Ford Racing parts, making it a feisty restomod that celebrates Ford Racing’s 125th Anniversary with a 347-cubic-inch crate engine producing 360 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque and a Tremec TKX-600 five-speed transmission at its heart.



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