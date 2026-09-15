Ford Brings The Ranger Super Duty To The UK To Tackle Construction Jobs

Super Duty is a name that’s been used by Ford in the US for more than 25 years to denote heavyweight versions of its pick-up trucks. It’s usually reserved for larger F-250/F-350/F-450 models that are designed with the toughest jobs in mind, but the Super Duty name has also found its way to the Australian version of the Ranger. And now Ford is considering selling the Ranger Super Duty in the UK. We first saw the Super Duty at the CV Show in Birmingham this year, while the IAA Transportation show in Hanover has given us a chance to take a closer look. The model is the result of a requirement for the mining industry in Australia, where the Ranger was developed. Tough off-road capability was needed, so Ford Australia beefed up the standard Ranger to cope, and changes include a substantial front bumper that’s designed to accommodate a winch, while the lower front end has a skid plate to boost the truck’s approach angle.



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