Ford Bronco Fires Still Plauging Owners Even After Recall

Ford is still struggling to address a serious problem with the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers the Escape and Bronco Sport. The automaker has launched yet another recall on the vehicles due to a risk of fire, this time for those built between October 17, 2022, and December 15, 2023.

The issue may affect 20,382 Escapes from the 2022 model year, and 22,270 Bronco Sports from the 2022-2023 model years — that’s a total of 42,652 units in all. The vehicles are equipped with a fuel injector that may crack, allowing fuel to leak and to come in contact with hot surfaces, which could ultimately lead to a fire.