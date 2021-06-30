Ford Bronco Hybrid Caught Running Amock On The Streets

We know a Ford Bronco Hybrid is on the way. Ford's former CEO Jim Hackett said as much in 2019, and this new sighting of a heavily camouflaged Bronco adds all kinds of fuel to the hybrid theory. And this time around we aren't just talking about strange cables. We'll start with that, however. Clearly visible beneath the passenger front door of this prototype is a bundle of thick orange cables. We've seen these cables twice before on Bronco test vehicles, most recently on a beefy version that could've been a hardcore Warthog / Raptor model. Our spy sources have seen these orange cables on other Ford vehicles with hybrid powertrains, but this time around there's an additional clue in the camo wrap itself. The photos are clear enough to see some of the symbols in the black dots, and mixed in with small images of tents, mountains, and flags are occasional lightning bolts. That's very interesting.



