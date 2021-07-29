Ford Bronco Is Suffering More Quality Control Issues

The reborn Ford Bronco continues to be one of the most popular new vehicles on sale right now. There have been several cases of early buyers attempting to cash in by flipping their SUVs for six-figure sums. Not everyone will take the bait, but some desperate people will. However, sometimes it's best to wait until the second model year for any new vehicle in order to allow time for some early issues to be resolved.

As we reported last week, there have been quality control issues reported by some owners regarding the SUV's hardtop. More than likely this is simply poor build quality from the supplier but it's still up to Ford to resolve this.