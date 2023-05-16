Ford Bronco Orders Are Being Delayed Again For Assembly Issues

Across the nation, Bronco order-holders say their production dates are getting pushed back. It’s a trend that’s surprising buyers after it seemed as though Ford had caught up with its order book. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this and just as in the past, hundreds of Broncos are sitting idle in a pre-delivery lot for some unknown reason. Reports of these production delays are all over the place from Reddit to online forums to direct messages to some of us here. We’ll kick things off with one poster asking if anyone else in the Ford Bronco community had experienced multiple delays. They report two different setbacks and it turns out that they’re not alone.



Read Article