Ford Bronco Owner Finds Factory Soft-Top Is No Match For A Canadian Blizzard

The 2021 Ford Bronco's rollout got off to a rocky start, in large part due to problems with its roof. The Bronco's easy-to-remove hardtop, for example, had crippling quality issues that forced Ford to recall every one sold the first few months. It seems the soft-tops aren't without issues either, as one Canadian Bronco owner claims to have discovered. When he left for a days-long trip in another vehicle, his off-roader was at home with the roof allegedly latched in place. Upon returning, he found his Ford's interior had filled with snow and ice in a big way.

