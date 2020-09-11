Ford Bronco Production Begins With Sport Model

The announcement of the Ford Bronco comeback produced an incredible amount of jubilation; while over 100,000 people put their name down for one, production won’t start until early next year.

Meanwhile, Bronco Sport vehicles have started being assembled as of October 26, 2020.

Like the Bronco, the Sport is designed to offer the same off-road prowess of its bigger brother in a smaller and more affordable package. The vehicle comes in a variety of trim levels including the Base ($26,000 starting MSRP), Big Bend ($28,160), Outer Banks ($32,160), Badlands ($32,660), and First Edition ($38,500). Although the First Edition is already sold out, the Badlands and First Edition will come equipped with off-road goodies like steelie style wheels, offroad specific tires, an advanced 4x4 system, tuned suspension, and bash plates, among others.



