Ford Bronco Raptor Is Too Big for The Assembly Line

The four-door-only Ford Bronco Raptor has been one of the most highly anticipated new vehicles of the year. Set to arrive in US dealerships this summer, the feature-packed hardcore off-road SUV will carry a starting price of $69,995. Compared to the base four-door Bronco, the Bronco Raptor is 9.8 inches wider and thanks to upgraded axles, track width is up by 8.6 inches. Its 13.1-inch minimum ground clearance is almost five inches over that of the base version. Oh, and it has a set of 37-inch tires, the largest-ever tire package directly from an OEM factory.

Yes, the Bronco Raptor is a big beast, and that posed a problem for the assembly line at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant near Detroit.