Ford Bronco Raptor Vs. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 - Which Is The Off Road Champion?

It has finally arrived: the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor in all of its 400+ horsepower off-roader glory. Slated to arrive in dealers this summer, it comes standard with 37-inch tires - the largest-sized rubber ever used for an OEM factory-built road vehicle - and will immediately enter into battle with its chief competitor: the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Neither is intended for the amateur off-roader. With ample amounts of power, these two SUVs are aimed directly at enthusiasts (and Beverly Hills High rich kids) who want something that's ready to go out of the box.

For years, Jeep literally owned this segment and Ford decided it was long past due to challenge its Detroit rival. The Bronco's arrival last year already put the Wrangler lineup on notice and now the pot is simmering hot. Which of these two four-door hardcore SUVs ranks supreme? We won't know for certain until Bronco Raptor test drives get underway but for now, here's how the on-paper rivalry stacks up.