Ford Bronco Recalled AGAIN For Airbags That Deploy Without Warning

Agent009 submitted on 12/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:09 AM

Views : 364 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first model year of the sixth-generation Bronco didn’t have an easy rollout. In addition to the Ford Motor Company’s ongoing struggle with demand, quality leaves much to be desired. The Dearborn-based automaker has recalled the 2021 Bronco for the fifth time, and campaign 22V-928 also happens to be the fourth for the 2022 model year.

But first, a quick rundown of the Bronco’s recall history as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Back in October 2021, the Ford Motor Company called back the Ranger-based utility vehicle to address the improper deployment of the front passenger airbag. Two months later, the Blue Oval issued a recall for a misaligned radar module.

Read Article


Ford Bronco Recalled AGAIN For Airbags That Deploy Without Warning

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)