Ford Bronco Recalled AGAIN For Airbags That Deploy Without Warning

The first model year of the sixth-generation Bronco didn’t have an easy rollout. In addition to the Ford Motor Company’s ongoing struggle with demand, quality leaves much to be desired. The Dearborn-based automaker has recalled the 2021 Bronco for the fifth time, and campaign 22V-928 also happens to be the fourth for the 2022 model year.



But first, a quick rundown of the Bronco’s recall history as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Back in October 2021, the Ford Motor Company called back the Ranger-based utility vehicle to address the improper deployment of the front passenger airbag. Two months later, the Blue Oval issued a recall for a misaligned radar module.



