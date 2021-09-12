Ford Bronco Sport Becomes The First To Use Recycled Ocean Plastic

Who knew wiring harness clips could be seen as a super cool little car part.

But here we are.

Ford Motor Company is doing its part to clean up ocean pollution by becoming the first automaker to use 100% recycled ocean plastic for auto parts, the company announced Wednesday.

And "the Bronco Sport is the first vehicle ever to do it," Ford said in a news release. "Invisible to the vehicle occupants, the Bronco Sport’s wiring harness clips, which weigh about 5 grams, fasten to the sides of the second-row seats and guide wires that power side-curtain airbags."