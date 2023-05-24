Ford Buckles To Federal Pressure - Will Keep AM Radio In Cars For Now Citing Public Safety

There’s no shortage of entertainment options thanks to Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and SiriusXM. However, if you’re a fan of sports or talk radio, it’s hard to beat old school AM broadcasts.

Despite having a dedicated following, AM broadcasters have been increasingly threatened by a lack of support from automakers and suppliers. Ford has been the prime example, but the automaker has had a change of heart.

In a tweet, Spotify Podcaster and Ford CEO Jim Farley said “After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.” The executive went on to say, “For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update.” That’s kind of hilarious as a century old technology will now be delivered via what sounds like an over-the-air update.