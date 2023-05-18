Ford Built The Bronco To Use Aftermarket Parts But Voids Warranty Repairs When Using Them

Ford’s Trail Turn Assist feature on the Bronco SUV has come under scrutiny from two drivers when they found broken axle welds after using the feature. We reached out to Ford to find out what they know about the problem. According to the automaker, there isn’t a problem at all. We recently told you about how these two Bronco owners found broken axle welds after using Trail Turn Assist. The feature intentionally brakes the inside wheel while allowing the outer one to turn in an effort to reduce the turning circle in tight spots. It’s a valuable feature off-road but it’s vital to use it within the performance window that Ford designed. That requires using it with factory-approved parts in factory-approved situations.



