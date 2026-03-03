Ford CEO Believes Quality Software Is The Biggest Challenge Facing The Industry

Everyone on Earth seems to know about how disruptive electric vehicles have been to the car market. It's the most impactful change in transportation since the dawn of aviation, reshuffling not only what powers our cars, but what countries make them, who makes the best ones, and how people use them. Yet it's happening at the exact same time as another revolution, one that's less well understood, but arguably more transformative.
 
"Everyone thinks these three things—China, software, and EVs—they’re all the same. No, they’re not the same. The software thing is 10 times bigger to me," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a recent interview with Car and Driver.
 


