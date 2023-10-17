Ford CEO Calls Non Union Automakers The Enemy In UAW Battle

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford broke his silence regarding the ongoing United Auto Works Union (UAW) on Monday at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant and Rouge EV Center, the home of the Ford F-150 and F-150 Lightning. Ford urged the UAW to stop considering it and fellow Big Three members GM and Stellantis as the enemy in this strike since foreign automakers stand to gain from the situation. "This should not be Ford vs the UAW. It should be Ford and the UAW vs Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and all the Chinese automakers that want to enter our home market. The longer it goes on, the better it will be for them," he said. If the strike goes on longer, "all of them will win, and all of us will lose. America loses, and many jobs will be lost." The UAW recently called for 8,700 workers to walk off the assembly line at Ford's Kentucky Plant, which builds the Expedition, Super Duty, and Lincoln Navigator. Ford warned this walkout would have huge ramifications beyond those three vehicles.



Read Article