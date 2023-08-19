Ford CEO Challenges Other Automotive Leaders To Race Him In The Mustang GTD

Ford CEO Jim Farley is a wheelman. You may or may not have known that already, but he races anything he can get his hands on—which, being the Blue Oval brand's boss, grants him access to a lot. He sat down with us a couple of years ago during Monterey Car Week, fresh off the track at Laguna Seca where he ran a classic Shelby Cobra. Now we're at the same event, fresh off the reveal of the world-beating 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, and Farley has a challenge: "This is our company, we're throwing down the gauntlet and saying, 'Come and get it,'" the chief exec was quoted in Ford's press release announcing the car. "We're comfortable putting everybody else on notice. I'll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car."



