Even though the global electric vehicle market is shrinking, Ford says it will show off a critically important new product next month. Speaking on the company's earnings call for the first half of 2025, CEO Jim Farley announced that next month, the Blue Oval will reveal its plans for a third electric vehicle platform – joining the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E – that will spawn a "groundbreaking" family of vehicles for the brand.



Read Article