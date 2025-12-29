Ford CEO Claims Automaker Can't Afford To Make Cars For Everyone

Agent009 submitted on 12/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:46:43 AM

Views : 628 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: fordauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As Ford Authority reported last week, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that "we don’t want to make cars for everyone - we want to make beautiful off-road machines and work vehicles," comments that obviously stirred up a fair share of responses from the public. Those comments also come on the heels of quite a few big strategic moves - including, most notably, Ford's decision to discontinue a number of fan-favorite models and sedans, in general.
 
However, Farley did clarify these comments in a recent interview with Argentina's La Nacion. “It was a spiritual moment for Ford to be a full-line manufacturer, but I learned so much because maybe that was a mistake," Farley said. "And it wasn’t a mistake to try, but our costs were not competitive with Toyota and Hyundai/Kia. And in the end, we have to change to Broncos and pickup trucks.”


Read Article


Ford CEO Claims Automaker Can't Afford To Make Cars For Everyone

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)