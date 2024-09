Some years ago, Akio Toyoda said Toyota would stop selling the “boring” cars it had become synonymous with and thanks to the launch of several compelling new vehicles, it’s done just that. Ford chief executive Jim Farley wants to do the same.

Farley recently visited Europe to launch the all-electric Explorer and believes the brand can replicate the success of its ‘Raptor’ models with future passenger cars, allowing it to ditch some of its more mundane models.