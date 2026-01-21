Ford CEO Claims It Abandoned Sedans Because It Couldn't Compete

Ford hasn’t sold a sedan in the United States since the Fusion was discontinued in 2020, a year after the larger Taurus was axed. Other beloved nameplates, like the Fiesta and Focus, have also been retired, leaving the Blue Oval without a traditional car in its lineup, apart from the Mustang.

In an interview with Automotive News, CEO Jim Farley explained why Ford decided to exit the sedan segment. He said the move wasn’t driven by a lack of demand, but by the company’s inability to compete profitably: