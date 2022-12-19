Ford CEO Claims It Will Take YEARS To Regain Quality

After a number of years of recalls troubling warranty costs, Ford hired former J.D. Power VP Josh Halliburton in March of this year to be executive director of quality. In November, Halliburton got a new boss, Ford moving longtime product development exec Jim Baumbick into the role of chief transformation and quality officer to replace Stuart Rowley. Having just called the audible, it's going to take Ford time to execute the play. Ford Authority reports that when CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the Ford Retired Engineering Executives (FREE) group, he told them, "Fixing quality is my No. 1 priority ... It is the most important initiative in the whole company. And it’s going to take several years."



Read Article