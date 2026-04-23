Ford CEO Claims Tesla Is No Longer The EV Benchmark, Will Now Copy The Chinese Instead

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:50 AM

Views : 566 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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For the last decade or longer, Tesla has set the bar for electric vehicles. Even though the brand has been around since the mid-2000s, launching the Lotus-based Roadster in 2008, it wasn’t until the 2010s that the rest of the industry started to pay attention. But according to one CEO, Tesla isn't as competitive these days.  
 
Ford CEO Jim Farley has spoken at great length about his admiration for Chinese EVs. He's even recently been testing the Xiaomi SU7, which he says is the new benchmark. On the Rapid Response podcast, the Blue Oval's boss said:  


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Ford CEO Claims Tesla Is No Longer The EV Benchmark, Will Now Copy The Chinese Instead

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