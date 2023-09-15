Ford CEO Claims UAW Demands Would Bankrupt The Company

The United Auto Workers union and big automotive brands like Ford are throwing big punches in the media. That continued yesterday, less than 24 hours away from what could be a historic strike with Ford’s CEO Jim Farley saying that accepting the current proposal from the UAW would bankrupt the company. That’s a bold statement considering that Ford is the only legacy American brand to never file for bankruptcy. Speaking to CNBC, Farley laid out his position regarding the ongoing talks between the UAW and automakers. “Everyone imagines we’re in some room squirreled away doing this final negotiation and that’s what we’d love… but nothing is going on,” he says. “We’ve received no counter-offer from Shawn Fain and the UAW,” he continued.



