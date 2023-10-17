Ford CEO Claims UAW Has Put The Entire Industry At Risk - Urges Leaders To Regain Sanity

Ford Motor Co. Executive Chair Bill Ford delivered a speech Monday urging the United Auto Workers to come together with the company to reach an agreement to end the union's ongoing strike, saying America's entire auto industry is at risk if the strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis is prolonged.

"Today, as the UAW strike against Ford continues, we are at a crossroads," Ford said in a speech at the company's Rouge Visitor Center in Dearborn, Michigan. "Choosing the right path is not just about Ford’s future and our ability to compete. This is about the future of the American automobile industry."

"I call on my great UAW colleagues, some of whom I've known for decades… We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks," he urged.