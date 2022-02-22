Ford CEO Confirms Ranger Raptor Is Coming To The US

On the eve of the global premiere of the all-new 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor, Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter to confirm what a countless amount of American off-road enthusiasts have been waiting for. Both the redesigned midsize Ranger and Ranger Raptor will arrive in the US next year. His single sentence declaration could not be clearer: "Ranger & Ranger Raptor are both coming to the U.S. next year."

He even added an American flag. The Ranger Raptor's arrival will round out the triumphant consisting of the F-150 Raptor, the also recently revealed Bronco Raptor, and now the Ranger Raptor. The new truck will ride on the Blue Oval's T6 global platform and will continue to fill the size slot between the Maverick and F-150.