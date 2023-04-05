Ford CEO Criticizes GM's Decision To Dump Apple CarPlay

Like Android Auto, CarPlay requires a smartphone and a compatible head unit to run. Carmakers have adopted mobile phone projection systems en-masse in the last few years, so CarPlay and Android Auto now come standard in the majority of vehicles.

Apple says 79 percent of U.S. buyers would even consider buying a car without CarPlay, so everybody was shocked when General Motors announced a plan to kill off the feature. The carmaker's new strategy will come into effect next year on electric vehicles and will gradually expand to the entire lineup. General Motors wants to switch entirely to zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The announcement wasn’t received well by potential General Motors customers, and the latest figures revealed by Ford's CEO show precisely why.